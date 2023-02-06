New Choco Mucho coach Dante Alinsunurin. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- It didn't take long for Dante Alinsunurin to make his mark as head coach of Choco Mucho, as he immediately steered the Flying Titans to victory in his Premier Volleyball League debut.

Despite having been coached by Alinsunurin for just over a month, the Flying Titans looked like a cohesive unit in a 25-15, 25-20, 25-20 sweep of Akari in their first game of the PVL Reinforced Conference last Saturday.

Four players reached double-digits in the comprehensive win for the Flying Titans, with Maddie Madayag earning Player of the Game honors after putting up 11 points.

"Sobrang saya sa naging panalo namin. Syempre, thankful din ako sa players ko and sa coaching staff na nagtulong tulong na para makuha namin yung game na yun," said Alinsunurin.

"Sobrang saya. Kasi parang, ngayon kinikilabutan parin ako dahil sa siguro first time ko na nanalo ngayon sa PVL kaya sobrang ngayon, ramdam na ramdam ko pa yung pagkapanalo namin," he added.

Expectations are high for Alinsunurin in Choco Mucho, especially after he built a reputation for success with the National University men's volleyball program as well as the men's national volleyball team.

The mentor has won four UAAP crowns with the Bulldogs, and led the men's national team to a historic silver medal in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Manila. Now, he is tipped to change the fortunes of a Choco Mucho team that has yet to reach the PVL podium in the history of their franchise.

While proud to have made a triumphant start, Alinsunurin also warns that the Flying Titans are still in the process of fully adapting to the system that he wants them to play.

"Kung percent, siguro nasa mga 60-70%," he said. "Siyempre, kailangan namin i-polish kung ano talaga yung gusto namin mangyari sa loob ng court."

"Nakikita ko naman 'yung gusto naman namin, unti-unti naman nakukuha nila," he added. "Pero siyempre, may mga ibang kalaban din kami na dapat namin pag-aralan o yung pwede namin i-adjust. Importante kasi, during game talaga, yung paano kami magaadjust sa ginagawa ng kalaban."

"Kanina, may nakita na ako na nagiging problema namin pero buti nalang naka-adjust kami agad sa sitwasyon na ganon."

Choco Mucho returns to action on Thursday against the Petro Gazz Angels (0-1).