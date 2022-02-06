Thirdy, San-En routed by Ryukyu again

Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix fell to Ryukyu once again. (c) B.LEAGUE

For the second time in two days, the San-En NeoPhoenix absorbed a huge defeat at the hands of the Ryukyu Golden Kings.

Ryukyu on Sunday dominated the NeoPhoenix, 100-72, at the Okinawa Arena to complete a sweep of their weekend series in the 2021-22 B.League season.

Allen Durham, known to Filipino fans for his stints with the Meralco Bolts, was unstoppable as he put up 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting while also grabbing 10 rebounds.

Dwayne Evans came off the Ryukyu bench for 22 points and 10 boards of his own.

The NeoPhoenix were within striking distance in the first half, with Thirdy Ravena's layup to beat the second quarter buzzer allowing them to enter the break down by just single digits, 47-38.

But the Golden Kings pulled away in the third frame, with Evans doing most of the damage.

The Ryukyu lead reached 29 points with just over a minute to play thanks to two free throws by Yuki Mitsuhara that gave them a 98-69 advantage.

It was the seventh consecutive defeat for the NeoPhoenix who are now a league-worst 4-27 in the season.

Ravena had eight points, four rebounds, and two assists off the bench for San-En. Elias Harris was the lone San-En player in double-digits, with 12 points.

San-En will play Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars on February 26 and 27.

