The Olympic athlete's village is pictured ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China January 27, 2022. Picture taken through a window. Fabrizio Bensch, Reuters

MANILA - Having attended both the Tokyo Summer Games and the Beijing Winter Olympics in a span of a few months, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino has observed how the host cities are countering the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his opinion, it is Beijing that is implementing sterner countermeasures against the pandemic, after staying in the city for a week to oversee the preparations of alpine skier Asa Miller for the men's giant slalom and slalom competitions.

Beijing organizers are using a "closed loop" approach during the 17-day games, which Tolentino says is stricter than what is prescribed in the Tokyo Olympics "playbook."

"I'm really impressed with the closed loop system, it's very effective," said Tolentino, after observing how health and safety protocols are being implemented in the three clusters in Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou.

"You break the loop and you get penalized," he noted.

Tokyo's "playbook" was a bubble set-up, but Beijing is implementing a point-to-point system where athletes, officials and Games staff move around through a bus route system that's practically impregnable from the outside and in.

"China is implementing a zero-tolerance policy against COVID-19 and the implementation is very superb," said Tolentino, who also heads the country's cycling federation.

"When we were in Tokyo, we can go out [of the village or hotel] and buy a coffee at Starbucks. But here, you can't do it," he revealed. "Everything is in the hotel or inside the three Olympic Villages. You can buy it there."

He added: "There's no loophole, and there's a big scanner in every entrance where your face will appear on a big screen and verify if you're okay to get in."

Around 27,000 volunteers were quartered in hotels for two months and were not allowed to go out. The open loop, Tolentino explained, is the people outside the closed loop and they are not allowed to go inside the Olympic perimeter area.

Stores, hospitals, recreational areas, banks and restaurants, among others, are inside the loop.

Chef de Mission Bones Floro said it is understandable why the Chinese authorities are very strict.

"We are still in a pandemic. And it is our responsibility to protect ourselves and others in the bubble as well as our gracious hosts in China," he pointed out.

The Winter Games involve around 60,000 individuals—athletes, officials, local workforce, volunteers and journalists. They are tested everyday for COVID-19.

The Beijing organizers reported that there were 353 positive tests so far since operations turned full bloom last January 23.

In the Tokyo Olympics, there were 430 confirmed cases—32 of which were from the Olympic Village—from July 1 up to the closing ceremony on August 4, 2021. A total of 286 were Japanese residents and 144 were from overseas. The largest portion pegged at 236 were contract workers, followed by 109 Games participants and 29 athletes.