Paras scoreless but Niigata shocks Gunma

Kobe Paras was held scoreless in Niigata's big win over Gunma. (c) B.LEAGUE



Kobe Paras was held scoreless but Niigata Albirex BB pulled off a 96-79 shocker over the Gunma Crane Thunders, Sunday afternoon at the City Hall Plaza Ao-re Nagaoka.

It was the third win in their last five games for Niigata, after a brutal stretch that saw them lose 26 straight contests in the 2021-22 B.League season.

Paras played nearly 16 minutes but missed all four of his field goals, though he also had two rebounds and an assist.

Rosco Allen paced Niigata with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists as they improved to 5-29 in the season. Jeff Ayres and Keigo Kimura each added 18 points.

Niigata had to recover from a slow start that saw them fall behind 24-13 after the first frame. They dominated the second and third quarters, oit-pointing Gunma 60-31 to establish control.

They led 73-55 at the end of three frames, and though the Crane Thunders rediscovered their offense in the fourth, it was too little, too late.

Gunma failed to build on an 83-64 rout of Niigata on Saturday.

Trey Jones (29 points) and Aki Chambers (20 points) starred for Gunma in a losing effort.