Dindin Santiago-Manabat and Nakhon Ratchasima QminC swept Nakornnont. Photo courtesy of SMM Volleyball.

Dindin Santiago-Manabat made a winning debut in Thailand, helping Nakhon Ratchasima QminC sweep Nakornnont on Sunday at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok.

Santiago-Manabat, who signed with the squad ahead of the second round of the 2021-22 Volleyball Thailand League, conspired with fellow Filipina import Mylene Paat in powering Nakhon Ratchasima to a 25-17, 25-15, 25-22 triumph.

They came up with clutch hits in the third set to fend off Nakornnont, who had been threatening to extend the match but committed untimely errors that allowed Nakhon Ratchasima to secure the sweep.

"I'm so overwhelmed, because this is my first game," said Santiago-Manabat, who like Paat plays for Chery Tiggo in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL). "I'm so happy because Mylene is here."

"Maybe I need more bonding with them. (But) they're so funny, approachable, and so kind," she added.

Nakhon Ratchasima QminC is now at 5-4 in the season.

They will play Diamond Food on Wednesday.