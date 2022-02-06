A 21-point effort by Bryan Bagunas went for naught as Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler absorbed a four-set defeat to FC Tokyo in the 2021-22 V.League season, Sunday at the Sumida Ward General Gymnasium.

Bagunas out-dueled collegiate rival Marck Espejo, who played in only three sets and tallied nine points on seven kills, a block, and an ace.

But FC Tokyo continues to have Oita Miyoshi's number this season, as they hacked out a thrilling 26-24, 22-25, 31-29, 25-20 victory in two hours and three minutes.

FC Tokyo has won all four of their meetings against Oita Miyoshi this season, and this latest result hiked their record to 8-16. The Weisse Adler, meanwhile, dropped to 5-19.

After splitting the first two frames, the momentum shifted in the third set when FC Tokyo came away with the win after an extended battle.

Bagunas went toe-to-toe with FC Tokyo's Norwegian import, Jonas Kvalen, in the closing stretch, with the Filipino's kill block on Yuma Nagatomo pushing Oita to set point, 28-27.

But Bagunas committed an over-reaching violation in the next rally, knotting the count at 28 before Kvalen beat the Weisse Adler blockers for a 29-28 FC Tokyo lead. An off-the-block-hit by Bagunas tied the set at the last time, 29-all, but FC Tokyo rejected Oita Miyoshi's Venezuelan import, Emerson Rodriguez, in back-to-back rallies to snatch the win.

With momentum on their side, FC Tokyo secured the win in the fourth set, holding off a last ditch rally by Bagunas and the Weisse Adler.

Nagatomo powered FC Tokyo with 22 points built on 21 kills, while Kvalen had 22 points as well on 19 kills and three blocks.

Rodriguez had 19 points to back up Bagunas.

Up next for FC Tokyo is Wolfdogs Nagoya on February 19 and 20 at the Sumida Ward General Gymnasium, while Oita Miyoshi will play the Toray Arrows on the same date at the Mishima City Gymnasium.