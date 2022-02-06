Rene Mark Cuarto retains his IBF mini-flyweight championship.

MANILA - Rene Mark Cuarto successfully defended his IBF mini-flyweight championship against fellow Filipino Pedro Taduran, in a bout that was stopped in the seventh round by the ringside doctor.

The pair brawled for seven rounds Sunday at the Digos City Gymnasium, with Cuarto knocking down Taduran in the second round and again in the fifth.

But the third man in the ring, Atty. Danrex Tapdasan, deducted two points from the champion in the third round over a headbutt.

The bout was stopped shortly into the seventh round as Taduran was bleeding profusely from a cut on his forehead. His corner had been able to stem the bleeding in the sixth, but the cut opened again in the seventh and the ringside doctor ordered a stop to the match.

At the end of seven rounds, two judges scored the bout in favor of Cuarto, 65-64 and 66-64. The other judge saw the bout as a 65-65 draw.

The scores allowed Cuarto to retain his championship via technical majority decision.

It marked the second consecutive victory by Cuarto over Taduran. The Zamboanga del Norte native won their first bout via unanimous decision on February 27, 2021. The close nature of the contest led the IBF to order a rematch, however.

Cuarto improves to 20-2-2 in his professional career, while Taduran drops to 14-4-1.

