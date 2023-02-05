UAAP: Former FEU prospect Jamili joins Adamson

Barbie Jamili as officially welcomed by Adamson on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Akari Sports.

MANILA, Philippines -- Barbie Jamili, who turned heads in the preseason with her impressive play for Far Eastern University, has completed a transfer to Adamson University.

Akari Sports confirmed on Sunday that Jamili will play collegiate volleyball for the Lady Falcons. She was officially welcomed at the San Marcelino campus by Adamson head coach Jerry Yee and Akari Sports Director Russel Balbacal on Saturday.

Jamili is expected to suit up for the Lady Falcons beginning Season 86.

"Barbie will contribute as an RS, meaning receiver/spiker," said Yee of Jamili, who played for Nazareth School of National University in high school and initially committed to the FEU Lady Tamaraws.

She shone for the Lady Tams in the preseason, but did not return to the team after heading back to Cebu due to a family emergency last month.

Jamili instead found her way to Adamson, and was announced as Akari's latest brand ambassador last Friday.

"Barbie joining Akari as ambassador and now as a Lady Falcon just goes to show our commitment to give chances to talented young athletes," said Balbacal.

