Manila Hustle 3x3: 4 PH teams through to quarterfinals

MANILA, Philippines -- Angelis Resort qualified outright to the quarterfinals of Manila Hustle 3x3 Philippines Women's 3x3 International Invitational after sweeping Pool A of the group phase on Saturday at Robinsons Magnolia.

The team, composed of Camille Claro, Jenina Solis, Blanche Bahuyan, and Maryjoy Galicia, opened their campaign with a 21-15 triumph over G2L2 of South korea, then slipped past fellow Philippine squad Uratex Tibay, 18-16.

Their sweep of the group phase gave Angelis Resort the top spot in Group A and assured them of a place in the last eight. Only the group winners will be given outright spots to the quarterfinals.

Winning their groups were Japan's Zoos Tokyo and Owls.Exe Kujukuri, and Thailand's Shoot It Dragons.

The Thai club actually tied with Discovery Perlas in Group B with 1-1 slates, but had a superior winning margin to snatch the top spot.

Owls.Exe Kujukuri topped Pool C after crushing Singapore's Jumpshot, 22-8, and the Philippines' Uratex Dream squad, 21-13.

Meanwhile, Zoos Tokyo downed two Philippine representatives in Army Altama (18-16), and Lady Macbeth Riots (16-15) in Pool D.

Three more Philippine teams will join Angelis Resort in the quarterfinals after claiming their spots through the knockout phase.

The Lady Macbeth Riots -- a team composed of national team players in Trina Guytingco, Khate Castillo, Janine Pontejos, and reigning UAAP Rookie of the Year Kacey dela Rosa of Ateneo -- ousted Uratex Tibay, 21-14.

Meanwhile, the veteran Discovery Perlas squad, bannered by Allana Lim, Raiza Dy, Hazelle Yam, and Xiaojing Zheng, downed Jumpshot 21-9 to also progress to Day 2.

Army Altama, which features Marilourd Borja, Chack Cabinbin, Camille Sambile, and Mar Prado, overwhelmed G2L2, 21-7, to seal their last eight spot.

However, Uratex Dream couldn't advance as they were ousted by South Korea's 1EYEHANSOL, 19-15.

The quarterfinals will start at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, still at Robinsons Magnolia.