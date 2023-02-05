FEU-Diliman's John Rey Pasaol celebrates against the NU Bullpups. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Far Eastern University-Diliman foiled Nazareth School of National University's bid for a first round sweep, as they held on for an 87-83 victory in the UAAP Season 85 boys' basketball tournament, Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The Baby Tamaraws withstood the Bullpups' last ditch rally, as the defending champions attempted to erase a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter. But NU's efforts fell short, and the Baby Tams went on to score their fourth straight win to finish the first round with a 6-1 win-loss record.

This marks the Bullpups' first loss since December 12, 2018, when they lost to the Adamson Baby Falcons, 62-59. The result ended a streak of 33 consecutive victories for National U.

The Baby Tamaraws posted the biggest lead of the game at 62-49 on a Cabs Cabonilas jumper at the 3:11 mark of the third period.

They were still ahead, 75-64, off a Cabonillas basket with 5:23 left when NSNU made a rally and threatened at 80-83 on a Reinhard Jumamoy triple to cap an 8-0 run.

But Liam Salangang was there to bail out FEU-Diliman. He nailed a clutch jump shot with 24 seconds to go that gave the Baby Tamaraws a five-point spread, 85-80.

"Mabuti na lang sa game na ito, naka-recover kami noong down kami sa first half, especially in the first quarter," said coach Allan Albano, as FEU was staring at a couple of 10-point deficits.

"Yung game plan noong una, hindi nasunod. After noon, naka-catch up ang mga bata. And I salute the team because they did their best para makuha ang panalo," he added.

Luke Felipe led the Baby Tamaraws with 22 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals while John Rey Pasaol contributed 13 points.

For Albano, his focus right now is for FEU to remain on top.

"Malayo pa ang tournament, may second round pa," said Albano.

Jumamoy, who had two triple-doubles this season, came through with 17 points, eight rebounds, and six assists while Macmac Alfanta tallied 16 points, five boards, and two steals for the Bullpups.

In the first game of the day's quadruple-header, the Adamson Baby Falcons limited Ateneo's Lebron Nieto to his season-low output en route to a 77-50 romp over the Blue Eagles.

The Baby Falcons forced a three-way tie with NU and FEU, at 6-1.

They put the clamps on Nieto, who only had four points on 1-of-9 shooting, way below his 17.8 points average.

"Hats off sa mga players. They did a good job doon sa game plan namin against Nieto," said Adamson University coach Mike Fermin. "We practiced for two days. Yun lang usapan namin na i-limit siya kasi hindi mo naman masi-zero iyan. So we just have to limit him. Kapag may touch siya, kailangang may tao sa harap. At least, nasunod naman."

Vince Reyes had 16 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals while Carlo Bonzalida contributed 10 points, six boards, and two assists for the Baby Falcons.

Adamson University, which has yet to lose since bowing to NSNU on opening day, is bracing for a tough second round.

"Kailangang ma-improve ang defense namin kasi sabi ni coach, kapag dumpensa kami, darating na lang po sa amin ang opensa. Makakapulot naman kami, titira na lang kami. Depensa po talaga ang mahalaga sa amin," said Bonzalida, a Malolos native.

The Blue Eagles, who were led by Third Ebdane's 12 points, ended the first round with a 2-5 record.

The Scores:

First Game

AdU (77) -- Reyes 16, Bonzalida 10, Medina 9, Rosillo 7, Sajili 7, Perez 6, Carillo 5, Edding 4, Garcia 4, De Guzman 4, De Jesus 3, Culdura 1, Tambauan 1, Manlapaz 0.

Ateneo (50) -- Ebdane 12, Domangcas 7, Prado 6, De Guzman 6, Tupas 6, Nieto 4, Arada 3, Salandanan 3, Delos Santos 3, Adevoso 0, Aguirre 0, Santiago 0, Urbina 0.

Quarterscores: 24-8, 49-20, 63-34, 77-50

Second Game

FEU-D (87) -- Felipe 22, Pasaol 13, Salangsang 12, Cabonilas 11, Mongcopa 10, Pre 6, Daa 3, Herbito 3, Pascual 3, Bautista 2, Miranda 2.

NSNU (83) -- Jumamoy 17, Alfanta 16, Timbang 12, Clarito 11, Tagotongan 6, Colonia 6, Perciano 6, Solomon 4, Herrera 3, Demetria 2, Yusi 0.

Quarterscores: 16-24, 45-39, 64-54, 87-83