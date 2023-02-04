B.League: Thirdy, San-En send Kiefer's Shiga to 18th straight loss

Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix were triumphant against older brother Kiefer and his Shiga Lakes. (c) B.LEAGUE

Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix piled on the woes of the Shiga Lakes on Saturday, as they claimed an 87-79 victory in the 2022-23 season of the B.League.

Thirdy contributed nine points and six rebounds in 25 minutes as San-En sent Shiga reeling to an 18th consecutive loss. Kyle O'Quinn led the way for the NeoPhoenix, with 27 points and 11 rebounds.

Shiga has not won since December 10, 2022, when they outlasted Seahorses Mikawa, 69-67. Their 4-31 record is the worst in the league.

Kiefer Ravena had 11 points, four assists, and two rebounds in a losing effort for the Lakers. DeQuan Jones had 25 points and nine rebounds.

San-En snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 16-19.

Ray Parks Jr. scored 14 points to help the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins secure a 90-74 triumph over the Sendai 89ers, also on Saturday.

The Filipino-American guard made five of his 10 shots and also added four assists, four rebounds, four steals, and a block in a well-rounded performance for Nagoya.

The Diamond Dolphins roared back into the win column after an 82-58 loss to the Shinshu Brave Warriors last week. They are now 26-9 in the season, squarely in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs.

Scott Eatherton led Nagoya with 27 points and 10 rebounds on a superb 10-of-11 clip from the field.

Meanwhile, Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hannaryz defeated the Ibaraki Robots, 85-79. The Fil-Canadian guard put up 13 points, five rebounds, and six assists in the win.

Cheick Diallo delivered a 21-point, 12-rebound double-double as Kyoto improved to 14-21 on the season. They have now won two of their last three games.

Dwight Ramos and Levanga Hokkaido absorbed a 101-96 overtime loss to the Shimane Susanoo Magic.

Levanga was hoping to build on an upset of the Kawasaki Brave Thunders last week, but instead squandered a four-point lead in the final minute of regulation, and had no answer for Perrin Buford in the extra period.

Buford completed an and-1 with 17 seconds left in overtime that put Shimane in control, 99-94, ending Levanga's hopes of a comeback.

Ramos had 13 points and seven rebounds, though he shot just 5-of-16 in the loss. Alex Murphy led Levanga with 31 points. They dropped to 8-27 in the season.

Buford finished with 41 points and 13 rebounds on top of seven assists for Shimane.

The Ryukyu Golden Kings, still playing without Carl Tamayo, posted a comfortable 105-81 triumph over the Toyama Grouses to improve to 26-9.