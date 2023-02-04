ABL: Chalmers make impact as Valientes beat Black bears

From the ABL Facebook page

Former NBA player Mario Chalmers teamed up with Antonio Hester for Zamboanga Valientes' 92-82 win over the Macau Black Bears in the third leg of the 2023 ASEAN Basketball League Invitational at the MABA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Hester topscored with 21 points while Chalmers added 19 in his debut for the Valientes.

Mohamed Sesay came off the bench with 12 points while Rudy Lingganay added 11.

The victory was good enough to improve the Valientes record to 4-5.

Zamboanga brought in the 36-year-old Chalmers, a former teammate of LeBron James in the Miami Heat that won the 2012 and 2013 NBA titles.

They will next face the Bangkok Tigers on MOnday followed by another game against HongKong Eastern on Tuesday.