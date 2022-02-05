The Toyama Grouses are proud to see one of their own competing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Dwight Ramos rejoined the Gilas lineup as they prepare for the February window of the qualifiers that will be held in the Philippines.

"Dwight Ramos has left Japan to join the Filipino Men's National Team. Ramos will not participate in the match against Ibaraki from tomorrow. Let's support the success of the Philippines representative together," Toyama said in a Twitter post.

Ramos has averaged 9.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game for Toyama.

He promised to make the Grouses proud.

“I’m excited to come back and play for the Philippines, represent my country,” he said. “Also, I’m going to represent Toyama as I go on and play my best out there.

“I hope I can make the team proud as I play over there in the Philippines and just represent the B.League, Toyama, and play for my country. I’m excited for everybody and I hope everything goes well.”

Ramos will be heading straight to Malarayat Golf and Country Club in Lipa to report to returning Gilas coach Chot Reyes.

