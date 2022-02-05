ABS-CBN News/File Photo

Filipino pole-vaulter EJ Obiena narrowly missed the podium at the ISTAF Indoor Berlin, finishing 4th to start his 2022 season.

Obiena failed to clear the 5.81-meter mark at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Germany to cap the tournament behind champion Armand Duplantis of Sweden, KC Lightfoot of the US, and Oleg Zernikel of Germany.

Duplantis, the reigning Olympic champion and world record holder, was the only competitor to successfully cross 6 meters in the contest after passing the 6.03 meters in his second try.

Lightfoot, meanwhile, got past the 5.92 meters easily but could not sustain in the next height for a silver finish. Zernikel tallied 5.81 meters, his personal best, for the bronze medal.

Obiena is set to compete next in Sweden for the International Pole Vault Invitational slated on February 9.

Last January, Obiena was officially removed from the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association's (PATAFA) list of athletes.

This as the PATAFA decided to "move on" from its feud with the Olympic pole vaulter and focus on the rest of its athletes.

It also means PATAFA will no longer endorse Obiena for funding, including his monthly allowance, from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Obiena, who currently holds the Asian record at 5.93 meters, participated at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

