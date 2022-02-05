Bulls center Nikola Vucevic dunks the ball while Pacers center Reggie Perry defends in their game on February 4, 2022. Trevor Ruszkowski, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Nikola Vucevic scored a season-high 36 points and grabbed 17 rebounds as the visiting Chicago Bulls overcame a sizzling performance by Caris LeVert in a 122-115 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

DeMar DeRozan scored 31 points and Javonte Green added 16 for Chicago, which began a stretch of 4 games in 5 nights by shooting 54.4 percent.

The Bulls outscored Indiana 70-54 in the paint and won for the 5th time in their last 7 games.

LeVert was 19-of-26 shooting and led the Pacers with a season-high 42 points, including 28 in the first half. Terry Taylor tallied 21 points and 14 rebounds while Duane Washington Jr. added 17 points and Chris Duarte had 12.

Indiana trailed by 12 late in the 4th quarter before trimming the deficit to 118-115 on Justin Holiday's 3-pointer with 36.4 seconds left.

Ayo Dosunmu, who posted his 3rd career double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds, dunked with 16.3 seconds left to put the Bulls ahead 120-115.

Matt Thomas made 2 foul shots to help Chicago secure a 3-1 season series victory over the Pacers 3-1.

Both teams got off to a scorching start in the 1st quarter. The Pacers trailed 40-33 despite the efforts of LeVert, who LeVert, who recorded the highest scoring 1st quarter in franchise history with 22 points on 10-of-11 shooting.

Chicago shot 64.3 percent and set a season high for points scored in the 1st quarter this season.

Vucevic had 18 points and 10 rebounds in the 1st half for the Bulls, who took a 65-62 into the break.

Chicago's big man shot 16 of 21 for the game and dominated the paint against Indiana's depleted frontcourt.

The Pacers were without several key players, including Myles Turner (left foot), Domantas Sabonis (health and safety protocols), Goga Bitadze (right foot) and Isaiah Jackson (right ankle sprain).

Chicago extended its lead to 11 early in the 3rd quarter before Indiana battled back and took its only lead of the game at 86-85 on Lance Stephenson's 3-pointer with 2:57 left.

The Bulls closed by scoring 10 of the final 14 points and took a 95-90 lead into the final period.

Chicago played without Zach LaVine (back spasms), Coby White (right adductor strain), Lonzo Ball (knee) and Alex Caruso (wrist).