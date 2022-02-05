Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell looks to move the ball against Nets guard Kyrie Irving in their game February 4, 2022. Rob Gray, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points after missing the past 8 games with a concussion to lead the Utah Jazz to a 125-102 win over the road-weary Brooklyn Nets on Friday night in Salt Lake City.

Cam Thomas scored 30 and Kyrie Irving added 15 for the Nets, but Brooklyn dropped its 7th straight game and the 4th in a row on this 5-game Western trip.

James Harden, whose name was linked to potential trade reports on Friday, was scratched from the lineup with left hamstring tightness. Kevin Durant and Lamarcus Aldridge were also unavailable for Brooklyn.

Mitchell made an immediate impact, earning assists or scoring on the Jazz's first 12 points.

The 3-time All-Star went on to hit 6 of 7 3-pointers in his 1st game since sustaining a head injury against the Los Angeles Lakers on January 17. Mitchell, who cleared the NBA's concussion protocol Thursday, added 6 assists and made 8-of-10 field goals.

Bojan Bogdanovic contributed a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds, Eric Paschall scored 16, Hassan Whiteside added 15, and Mike Conley netted 14 points as Utah won its second game in a row after a 5-game skid.

Udoka Azubuike, who started for injured All-Star center Rudy Gobert, had a double-double of 11 rebounds and 10 points.

Mitchell's 1st assist resulted in a layup and 3-point play for Royce O'Neale. Mitchell then hit 2 free throws, drained a 3-pointer and assisted Azubuike as Utah opened with a 10-0 lead.

Utah opened the 2nd quarter with a 15-3 spurt and took a 68-47 lead into the locker room.

The Jazz, who shot 56.5 percent to the Nets' 41.4 percent, were without coach Quin Snyder, Gobert, Jordan Clarkson and Danuel House Jr. Utah hit 17 of 38 3-pointers while Brooklyn connected on 12 of 34.