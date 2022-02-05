Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards passes the ball against the Hawks during their game on January 19, 2022. Dale Zanine, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Minnesota Timberwolves second-year shooting guard Anthony Edwards was the first selection in Friday's four-team draft for the Clorox Rising Stars, set for February 18 as part of NBA All-Star Weekend.

Isiah Thomas used the No. 1 pick on Edwards to kick off a snake draft that also included fellow Hall of Famers Rick Barry, Gary Payton and James Worthy, who are serving as honorary coaches.

Barry selected Cleveland Cavaliers rookie center Evan Mobley 2nd overall. Payton chose 2nd-year Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball 3rd, and Worthy took 2nd-year Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony 4th.

The Rising Stars event will feature 4 teams in a miniature tournament: Team Isiah will play Team Worthy in one semifinal, Team Barry and Team Payton will face off in the other and the winners will play one another in the final. The semifinal games will be first to 50 points, and the final will be first to 25.

The player pool was made up of 24 players in their 1st or 2nd year in the NBA, plus 4 players from the NBA G League Ignite team who made up the 7th and final round of the draft. The full rosters are listed below:

TEAM ISIAH

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota)

Saddiq Bey (Detroit)

Desmond Bane (Memphis)

Isaiah Stewart (Detroit)

Tyrese Haliburton (Sacramento)

Precious Achiuwa (Toronto)

Jaden Hardy (G League Ignite)

TEAM BARRY

Evan Mobley (Cleveland)

Cade Cunningham (Detroit)

Franz Wagner (Orlando)

Jae'Sean Tate (Houston)

Isaac Okoro (Cleveland)

Alperen Sengun (Houston)

Dyson Daniels (G League Ignite)

TEAM PAYTON

LaMelo Ball (Charlotte)

Scottie Barnes (Toronto)

Jaden McDaniels (Minnesota)

Ayo Dosunmu (Chicago)

Chris Duarte (Indiana)

Davion Mitchell (Sacramento)

Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite)

TEAM WORTHY