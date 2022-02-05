Olympian Asa Miller with POC chief Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino. Handout photo

Fil-Am alpine skier Asa Miller felt proud carrying the Philippine flag for the second time during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Friday.

Miller, who was also the country's flag bearer in the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Games, said marching at the parade of nations at Beijing National Stadium felt amazing.

“There are no other [best] experience like holding to flag and representing 110 million people in front of the world. I’m very proud to have done it again!" he said.

“Another nice part of it being the second time bearing the flag is that I was less nervous and able to take in the experience better.”

He is the country’s lone Winter Olympics qualifier in the Beijing Winter Games.

The day after the opening rites, Miller returned to training at the snowy National Alpine Skiing Centre on Xiaohaituo mountain.

Miller skied at 10 a.m. until 12 noon accompanied by his father Kelly on the giant slalom practice area, showing no sign of slowing down despite the soreness he felt on Friday after three straight days of rigid training since Tuesday morning.

“He [Asa] felt really good today during his return to training. It’s more on slalom training for today,” Philippine Ski and Snowboard Federation (PSSF) President Jim Apelar said.

“It’s much better today than yesterday even though he’s a little bit tired.”

The 21-year-old alpine skier wanted to familiarize himself more with the snowy terrain.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) together with the rest of the delegation headed by Chef de Mission Bones Floro were impressed with the great opening spectacle on Friday night.

“It was superb preparation and great opening show,” POC President Abraham Tolentino said, who went to Zhangjiakou Athletes Village – one of the three main competition zones after Beijing and Yanqing – for a meeting. “We are very thankful to Asa for representing us here.”

The Philippine delegation in the Beijing Winter Olympics is supported by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Miller is scheduled to vie in the men’s giant slalom on February 13 and in the men’s slalom on February 16.