World junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas has already moved on from the unpleasant incident involving a sparring mate at Jorge Capetillo's gym in Las Vegas.

For Ancajas, there is much to do as he prepares for his 10th title defense against Fernando Daniel Martinez, an unbeaten brawler from Argentina.

The Panabo City native said he has already made peace with the sparring mate whose coach nearly got into fisticuffs with him after seeing his guy got knocked down by Ancajas.

Although no apology was needed, he still offered it after the tension went down.

"Nag sorry ako sir sa nangyari. Ganon din yong coach. 'Yung nanay nagpasalamat kasi yon daw ang boxing at binigyan ko daw ng lesson ang anak n'ya," said Ancajas.

The IBF champion now trains his eyes on Martinez, whom he will meet in the ring on February 26.

He sees Martinez as a hungry fighter who wants to pull off a big upset.

"Doon na po tayo mag focus kasi iyon naman po talaga ang tunay na laban. 'Di tayo mag kumpyansa dahil magaling at gutom sa belt 'yon," said Ancajas.

"May paka brawler s'ya. Sumusugod, malakas at magaling na amateur."

Ancajas did not elaborate on the strategy they will employ against the Argentinian, but assured he will use everything they trained for on fight night.

"Siguro pag dating na sa laban talaga maka adjust tayo agad kung ano man style meron siya," he said.