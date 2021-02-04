Tennis: Alex Eala grinds out win to reach quarterfinals at Spain ITF tournament

The Philippines' Alex Eala hammered out a tough win against Germany's Silvia Ambrosio in the final leg of the W15 Manacor ITF Rafa Nadal Academy World Tennis Tour in Spain Thursday.

The 15-year-old prodigy bounced back from a second set defeat, before gutting out a difficult 7-6(3), 1-6, 6-3 win against Ambrosio, who is 9 years older than Eala.

Eala forged the second-round showdown with Ambrosio after easing past Spain's Ana Lantigua De La Nuez, 6-0, 6-2, Wednesday.

The Filipina player next takes on Russia's Oksana Selekhmeteva in the Round of 8 on Friday.

Eala, a scholar at Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy, is looking to continue her impressive run in the W15 Manacor circuit.

She won the title in the first leg and claimed the $15,000 cash prize, before losing to Swiss Ylena In-Albon in the quarterfinals in the second leg.

