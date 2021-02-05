Tennis: Alex Eala exits Spain ITF tilt after losing to Russian opponent

MANILA -- Philippine teen tennis sensation Alex Eala capped off her run at the W15 Manacor ITF Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar World Tennis Tour by LG in Spain with a quarterfinal finish in the tournament's final leg.

The 15-year-old Filipina was defeated by 18-year-old Russian Oksana Selekhmeteva on Friday in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.

The netters, both lefties with career-high WTA singles rankings, slugged it out on the hard court in 1 hour and 26 minutes.

Eala, the 2020 Australian Open Junior Girls' Doubles champion, is No. 942 in the world while 2019 US Open Junior Girls' Doubles champion Selekhmeteva is ranked 611th.

With her quarters defeat, Eala's 2021 win-loss record is now at 9-2.

En route to the quarters, Eala defeated Ana Lantigua De La Nuez of Spain, 6-0, 6-2, in the first round and overcame Silvia Ambrosio of Germany in the second round, 7-6(3), 1-6, 6-3.

The Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy scholar was seeking to replicate her success in January at the W15 Manacor first leg where she won her first pro title with a cash prize worth $15,000. In the tournament's second leg, Eala bowed out in the quarterfinals.