PBA: After trading Amer, Black mulls moving Newsome to point guard spot

MANILA -- Now that they have traded away Baser Amer, Meralco coach Norman Black plans to move Chris Newsome to the point guard spot.

Black admitted it was a tough decision to trade Amer, their starting point guard who was instrumental in all the Bolts' three finals runs.

"We've been together for five years and we've made a good run together so it's really an emotional moment for me trading him," he said in the PBA website.

In exchange for Amer, Meralco got Mac Belo from Blackwater, who will be part of the Bolts' front court.

"We want to upgrade our front court and unload extra players in the backcourt because we have a lot of point guards in the team," said Black.

Black said he also giving a new role to Newsome, their most consistent performer in the recent PBA Philippine Cup Bubble.

"I think Newsome can be a good point guard since we always get the ball in his hands, plus he's our leader in assists last conference," he said.

Newsome was Meralco's top scorer, averaging 14.45 points per game. He also led the team in assists with 4.36 assists per game.

