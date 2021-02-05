NBA: Jazz defeat Hawks for 13th win in 14 games

Utah's Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to score 23 points and the visiting Jazz whipped the short-handed Atlanta Hawks 112-91 on Thursday for their 13th win in the last 14 games.

Clarkson matched his season high with five 3-pointers and had seven rebounds. Four of his teammates also scored in double figures -- Bojan Bogdanovic with 21 points, Donovan Mitchell with 18, Rudy Gobert with 11 points and 12 rebounds and Mike Conley with 11.

Utah swept the season series and have won the last three meetings against Atlanta.

The Hawks were playing without their two leading scorers. Trae Young sat out with a bruised right calf, the result of getting kicked in Wednesday's game against Dallas. De'Andre Hunter missed his third straight game with right knee discomfort.

Atlanta's John Collins followed Wednesday night's 35-point performance by scoring 17. Kevin Huerter added 16 and Cam Reddish and Tony Snell each scored 12. Clint Capela had 17 rebounds, his 18th straight game with double-digit rebounds.

The Hawks have lost three in a row and four of their last five.

The Jazz wasted no time grabbing the momentum. A 12-0 run gave Utah a quick 12-2 lead, and the Jazz led by 11 when Bogdanovic's 3-pointer upped the lead to 17-6 at 5:26. The Jazz led 20-16 after one quarter.

The Hawks drew to within a point on Huerter's basket with 9:21 left in the second quarter, but Utah went on a 7-0 run and led 45-37 at halftime. It was Atlanta's lowest-scoring first half since March 9, 2018 at Indiana.

The Jazz never allowed the Hawks an opening and led by as many as 20 points in the third quarter. Utah took an 80-63 lead into the fourth quarter.

Utah makes the second stop on its three-game road swing on Friday at Charlotte. Atlanta completes its three-game homestand on Saturday against Toronto.

--Field Level Media

