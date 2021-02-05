Erik Morales sees ex-rival Pacquiao beating Ryan Garcia in 2 rounds

Mexican former world champion Erik Morales said he doesn't see Ryan Garcia lasting more than 2 rounds against Filipino boxing start Manny Pacquiao.

Morales, who figured in 3 legendary bouts with Pacquiao back in mid 2000s, knows the damage the heavy-hitting Filipino could inflict.

Age won't even be a factor, added Morales.

“Pacquiao with Ryan is a very lopsided fight. Even though (Pacquiao) is old, he can put Ryan to bed in two rounds,” Morales said in a BoxingScene.com article.

Ryan, a 22-year-old lightweight who has become increasingly popular through social media, has voiced his desire to share the ring with Pacquiao.

But Morales said Ryan has been largely untested despite being an interim champion.

“I think (Garcia) is taking advantage of being a popular fighter. That is the reality, he is already a champion, but he has to face the best to solidify it, because he is hardly an interim," said Morales, who lost 2 of his 3 bouts against Pacquiao.

Morales said 42-year-old Pacquiao has other options, who are more suitable to his ring experience.

"I would love for Pacquiao to fight Mikey Garcia, who is not a big fighter (physically). There are (Errol) Spence and (Terence) Crawford, but Spence is very big, he's tough, and Crawford is a good boxer - I don't think he grabs them, they are natural welterweights, although the Filipino always surprises," Morales said.