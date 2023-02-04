MANILA - Oasis Gaming on Saturday extended their winning streak to 3 for the solo top spot in the Valorant Challengers - Philippines 2023 (Split 1) standings after upending Action Philippines in a 2-0 sweep.

After Action PH forced overtime in Haven, Oasis bounced back with two consecutive round wins to take the map.

Oasis then went on a rampage at Pearl, holding the fort on the defenders' side, 10-2, before taking round 17 to seal the series.

Oasis, who won the SEA Games qualifiers to Cambodia, are currently on top of the standings with a 3-0 slate.

Meanwhile, SR Nacague toppled Abaddon Abyss, 2-1, in an earlier match.

Trailing 7-10 come round 17 in Ascent, Abaddon went on a 6-1 run, capped off with a crossfire kill on Myd Mathers to take Game 1.

Abaddon got on board in Fracture, before losing steam on Icebox.