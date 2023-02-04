Home  >  Sports

ANC

Valorant: Oasis extends PH Challengers win streak to 3, claims solo top spot

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 04 2023 08:39 PM

MANILA - Oasis Gaming on Saturday extended their winning streak to 3 for the solo top spot in the Valorant Challengers - Philippines 2023 (Split 1) standings after upending Action Philippines in a 2-0 sweep. 

After Action PH forced overtime in Haven, Oasis bounced back with two consecutive round wins to take the map. 

Oasis then went on a rampage at Pearl, holding the fort on the defenders' side, 10-2, before taking round 17 to seal the series. 

Oasis, who won the SEA Games qualifiers to Cambodia, are currently on top of the standings with a 3-0 slate. 

Meanwhile, SR Nacague toppled Abaddon Abyss, 2-1, in an earlier match. 

Trailing 7-10 come round 17 in Ascent, Abaddon went on a 6-1 run, capped off with a crossfire kill on Myd Mathers to take Game 1. 

Abaddon got on board in Fracture, before losing steam on Icebox. 

Read More:  Oasis Gaming   Valorant PH Challengers   Valorant Challengers Philippines   Action Philippines   SR Nacague   Abaddon Abyss  