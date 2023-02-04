PBA: Maliksi scores 30 in Meralco's win vs Blackwater

Allein Maliksi scored 30 points while leading Meralco back to the win column with a victory over Blackwater in the PBA Governors' Cup on Saturday.

The Bolts had it 125-99 against the Bossing.

Maliksi lit up Blackwater by connecting 6-of-10 attempts from beyond the arc.

It was a bounce back victory for Meralco which suffered an upset against Terrafirma in their previous game.

