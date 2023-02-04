NBA: Kyrie Irving asks Nets for trade - report

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts with Ben Simmons during the first half of their NBA game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 28 December 2022. File photo. Erik S. Lesser, EPA-EFE.



MIAMI -- Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has asked the team to be traded, according to a report in The Athletic, citing league sources.

The report said Irving has told the team he would like to move before Thursday's trade deadline or he will leave as a free agent in July.

Irving was selected as an NBA All Star for the eighth time this season after averaging 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists during the regular season so far.

The 30-year-old, who made his name with the Cleveland Cavaliers, is in his fourth year with the Nets after joining them from the Boston Celtics.

In November, Irving served an eight-game suspension after a social media post linking to a movie condemned as anti-semitic sparked a furore.

The report said Irving had recently turned down a contract extension offer from the Nets and that the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks could be possible destinations for him in any move.

The Nets are fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 31-20 record.

