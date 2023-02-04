Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - As the national team's head coach for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang in the SEA Games, Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro faces the tall task of selecting the best possible lineup as the Philippines prepares for a three-peat in the hit title.

"This is a huge task," he told reporters at the sidelines of the SEA Games draft combine in Quezon City.

"When I realized I would be spearheading the nation's ML:BB team for a possible three peat I realized na... This is no joke and this is going to be an uphill battle because it will be happening concurrently with the MPL (Mobile Legends Professional League)," the Bren Esports coach added.

The Philippines first nabbed gold in SEA Games in Mobile Legends in 2019, during the inaugural esports tournament held in the Philippines. Three years later, Sibol, who carried Blacklist International's roster, nabbed the gold medal in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Players from reigning world champs Echo Philippines, Bren Esports, Gamelab and Onic Esports are currently duking it out for six slots in the national team for the SEA Games, to be held this time in Cambodia.

"Having four teams gives you more flexibility in picking these players kasi you'll discover those chemistries na previously unpacked. I'm happy but again it's a huge task. Mahirap siya but I'll do my best," Duckeyyy said.

Among those in the tryout player pool are Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno, David Charles "FlapTzy" Canon and Kyle "Phewww" Arcangel -- a triad that Duckeyyy once coached in the M2 World Championships, under Bren Esports.

"Ideally a perfect metric for best players. I'm eyeballing how they perform, how they talk, kasi obviously sa comms so I still eyeball. I look for body language. Their nuances, all their stuff. Wala siyang clear way of how I do it. It's probably it boils to that gut feel."

The Sibol draft combine will end on February 5, with the the roster to be announced in the coming days as the coaches deliberate the players' performances.