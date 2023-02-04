Ch4knu absent from lineup

MANILA - Patrick "E2MAX" Caidic steps up as Omega Esports' technical coach, as the squad revealed its lineup for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League's 11th season on Saturday.

The former team captain's promotion to a coaching role headlined Omega's roster reveal, with Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog notably absent from the lineup. The team, however, did not elaborate on why the star roamer was not on the list.

Former Bren Esports player Dale "Stowm" Vidor will fill in E2MAX's shoes in the midlane, while Deomark "Mikko" Tabangay will be Omega's starting roamer.

Jomie "P4kbet" Abalos will be the team's drafter while Tony "Ynot" Senedrin will remain as the team's head coach.

Omega also unveiled Louis as their new EXP-laner.

The MPL roster reveal comes after they unveiled their development league lineup, which includes Kiel "KielVJ" Hernandez.