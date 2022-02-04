Wild Rift: GrindSky Eris to represent PH in SEAG tournament

MANILA - GrindSky Eris will represent the Philippines in the women's division of the Southeast Asian Games' League of Legends: Wild Rift tournament to be held this May.

This, after they defeated GGTY in the grand finals of the Sibol national team qualifiers.

GrindSky banked on a steady climb in Game 1, after GGTY held a small lead.

They reached matchpoint after keeping GGTY to just three kills.

But GGTY, after containing GrindSky jungler Aeae, were able to place themselves on the scoreboard.

Aeae bounceed back as she drew early kills in Game 4, helping the team to secure SEA Games representation.

GrindSky Eris went undefeated throughout the entire series, winning their games against Spica, and their first bout against GGTY in the upper bracket finals.

The SEA Games will be held in Hanoi, Vietnam this May, with the esports category bearing 8 titles, including the inaugural Wild Rift tournaments for both the men's and women's division.