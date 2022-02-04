Former national team coach Tab Baldwin. UAAP Media

Philippine basketball officials have addressed rumors about Tab Baldwin's alleged involvement in the flight of Filipino players, including Gilas Pilipinas' key pieces, to Japan.

A considerable number of Gilas players have found themselves getting lucrative deals in Japan, which has allegedly affected the country's basketball program for international competitions. This reportedly led to Baldwin's being removed as head coach of Gilas.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio admitted they have no proof regarding such rumors.

“It’s very hard to prove that but if there’s smoke, there’s fire somewhere, right?” said Panlilio during an online press conference with the PBA.

“People I talked to who have not been directly involved mentioned it to me. I don’t really mind it but it’s there. We actually don’t know. But it’s being talked about.”

TNT Tropang Giga Governor Ricky Vargas, a former SBP president, and current PBA chairman echoed his sentiment.

“To be honest, I’ve been hearing about that but there’s really no proof,” said Vargas, who was also present during the conference.

“There's a lot of talk going around. A lot of rumors, a lot of speculations because of his connections with agents, former agents and friends and players saying that they’ve been approached and all that but there are no hard facts. There is no real proof. It’s just all smoke.”

"I don't know but it's been talked about."

They, however, did not give the reason for Baldwin's exit.

Taking Baldwin's place is Chot Reyes, the champion coach of Talk 'N Text who has steered the nationals to the 2014 FIBA World Cup.

Baldwin has yet to issue a statement since being removed from his post.

The Philippines will host Group A for the first two windows of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers later this February.

Of the Gilas roster that beat South Korea in the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, only Juan Gomez de Liaño, naturalized big man Ange Kouame, Fil-am Dwight Ramos and 2021 special Gilas draftees Will Navarro, Jaydee Tungcab, and Tzaddy Rangel will be available.

Gilas players who are still collegiate players, won't be able to suit up after they are currently locked in separate bubble training set up by the UAAP and the NCAA.