Jerwin Ancajas showed here squaring off with his sparring partner. Photo grabbed from Eumir Marcial's YouTube video

A fight nearly broke out at Jorge Capetillo’s gym because of a "fight."

World junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas knocked down his sparring partner during a training session inside the Las Vegas gym, but got hit with a water bottle hurled by his opponent's coach.

A YouTube video posted by Olympic boxer Eumir Marcial showed Ancajas' camp in a tense situation following the sparring session.

Ancajas' coach Joven Jimenez said everything was alright when they first arrived at Capetillo's training facility. He said that a lanky foreign boxer invited them to a sparring session, apparently getting wind of Ancajas' status as champion.

"Nag abang na sila doon sa amin... Dapat iba ang ka-spar pero namilit talaga na gusto maka-spar si Jerwin," said Jimenez. "Pinagbigyan namin kase nahiya din kami."

However, things went awry when Ancajas showed his superior boxing skills against the rangy boxer. The Filipino forced him to a corner and connected painful body shots.

At this point, Jimenez instructed Ancajas to step back, but the boxer apparently asked for more.

"Pina-alalayan ko kaso nagsabi kay Jerwin bakit daw tumigil. Kaya binigyan ni Jerwin," he said.

Ancajas connected an overhand left that wobbled the boxer. The coach of the other camp reacted badly and threw a bottled water at Ancajas.

The champion got irked and confronted the coach.

"Sobrang galit sir sumigaw at sinuntok ang sariling dibdib niya," said Jimenez.

Cooler heads immediately stepped in to defuse the tension. Capetillo also climbed the ring to patch things out between both corners.

Ancajas later said he did not mean to hurt his sparring partner.

"Nung natumba na, parang nashock din ako. 'Di naman natin intensyon na ganun ang mangyayari," said the champion in a separate video posted by Jimenez on YouTube.

"Nung minumura ako sabi ko wag namang gawin 'yan. Boxing ito eh. Pero nagsosorry din ako."

"Pero ang maganda doon, pagkatapos ng buong pangyayari na iyon sa gym, nag-apologize tayo sa boxer, sa coach, at 'yung nanay niya na nanood mas nakaintindi. 'Yung nanay ang nagsabi na boxing ito eh."

Ancajas and his team are currently in Las Vegas to prepare for his 10th title defense against undefeated fighter Fernando Daniel Martinez of Argentina.

It will be his first boxing match in Las Vegas, which is known as the boxing capital of the world.