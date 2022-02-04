Dwight Ramos to play for Gilas in FIBA Asia qualifiers

Dwight Ramos is returning to the Philippines from Japan on Friday night as he is set to suit up for the Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming February window of the 2023 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

Ramos, who is playing for the Toyama Grouses in Japan B.League, is expected to immediately join the Gilas bubble, alongside the Talk N’ Text team, in Lipa, Batangas.

In a virtual press conference Friday, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio confirmed that it is only Ramos who agreed to join the national of all the Filipino cagers playing in Japan.

“Right now, si Dwight pa lang. There's no development on the others,” he said.

According to Panlilio, Ramos is even risking his Japanese contract to don the national colors as he can be released by the team should he contract COVID-19 or get injured while playing for the Philippines.

“At the end of the day, it's about who is available at this time. When we reached Dwight, he showed interest to come over. In fact, he is even risking his Japanese contract,” Panlilio said.

Ramos will be joining naturalized player Ange Kouame, and pool members Juan Gomez de Liaño, William Navarro, Tzaddy Rangel, and Jaydee Tungcab.

Newly-appointed Gilas coach Chot Reyes will add some TNT players in the lineup to augment the current national pool.

“Chot will have to identify who from the TNT team would complement those players,” Panlilio said.

In an earlier interview, Reyes defended his plan to infuse the Gilas Pilipinas lineup with Talk N Text players for the February window.

Reyes said ideally he would have retained the same roster of Gilas players that shocked South Korea in the final window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

Unfortunately, some of the Gilas players are currently playing overseas, particularly in Japan, and most likely won't be present for the February window.

"I'm the biggest supporter of Tab (Baldwin's) pool. I loved how the things were going. Unfortunately, nagka-COVID then nagkaroon ng Japan, nawala ang mga players," he said in an online interview with website Spin.

He added that he wanted to bring in key pieces from TNT because of their familiarity with each other and his system.

