Two Pinoys to compete in 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition'

MANILA, Philippines -- Two Filipinos are among the 16 candidates who will compete on "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition," which features the unique take of the combat sports promotion on the hit reality TV show.

"The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition" will premiere across Asia on March 18, to be shown in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Vietnam.

Taking part in the show are 16 candidates, who were selected from a field of thousands of applicants.

At stake is a $250,000 job offer to work directly under ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for a year as his protege in Singapore.

The international cast of candidates come from 11 nations across the globe and represent Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and New Zealand.

Two Filipinos -- Lara Pearl Alvarez and Louie Sangalang -- are included in the cast of candidates for the season.

The rest of the contestants are: Alvin Ang, Singapore; Irina Chadsey, Russia; Eugene Chung, United States; Teirra Kamolvattanavith, Thailand; Joy Koh, Singapore; Monica Millington, United States; Paulina Purnomowati, Indonesia; Jessica Ramella, Venezuela; Niraj Puran Rao, India; Nazee Sajedi, United States; Sho Takei, Japan; Clinton Tudor, New Zealand; Roman Wilson, United States; and Kexin Ye, Germany.

With support from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition" was filmed entirely in Singapore in accordance with prevailing health and safety protocols.

Refinery Media served as the company’s production partner. The production was helmed by executive producer and Refinery Media founder Karen Seah.

Special guest CEOs confirmed to join “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” include Zoom CEO Eric Yuan, Grab CEO Anthony Tan, Zilingo CEO Ankiti Bose, Catcha Group CEO Patrick Grove, Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson, and Everise CEO Sudhir Agarwal, and many more.

Athletes confirmed to make appearances on the show include martial arts legends Georges St-Pierre and Renzo Gracie, former ONE welterweight world champion Ben Askren, ONE heavyweight world champion Brandon Vera, ONE women’s atomweight world chhampion Angela Lee, ONE flyweight World Grand Prix champion Demetrious Johnson, Indian wrestling champion Ritu Phogat, karate world champion Sage Northcutt, and ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan.

