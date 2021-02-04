PBA: Mac Belo headed to Meralco in exchange for Amer, Faundo

Mac Belo is headed to Meralco, in exchange for Baser Amer who will now play for Blackwater. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The PBA on Thursday approved the trade that will see former top pick Mac Belo head to the Meralco Bolts, after spending his first four seasons with the Blackwater franchise.

In exchange, Blackwater receives veteran point guard Baser Amer and forward Bryan Faundo.

Belo was the top overall pick in the special Gilas Pilipinas draft in 2016.

Amer, meanwhile, was the seventh overall pick by Meralco in the 2015 PBA Rookie Draft, and was handed the keys to the Bolts' offense upon the retirement of Jimmy Alapag.

"I've been with Baser for a long time, so it was difficult to come to this decision," Meralco coach Norman Black said in a statement. "He's a valuable point guard, and has been a big part of our team for the last 5 years. We are very, very thankful and grateful for his service."

"We're also thankful for Bryan's service to the team. He's been with us for five years and Bryan has been a really important part of the Bolts," he added.

As tough as it was to part ways with Amer and Faundo, Black noted that, "To gain something of value, you unfortunately must lose something of value as well."

In Meralco, Belo will try to jumpstart his career that has been marred by several injuries. The high-leaping forward had previously starred for Far Eastern University in the UAAP, and was the Finals MVP when they won the title in 2015.

Belo tallied 11.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game for Blackwater in the 2020 All-Filipino Cup. The Bossing sputtered after a promising start in the conference, finishing with a 2-9 win-loss record.

Black expects Belo to provide depth to their frontline, currently anchored by Raymond Almazan and Reynel Hugnatan.

"We welcome him to the team and look forward to seeing his impact in our team," the coach said.

Amer, for his part, won four NCAA titles with San Beda University. He averaged 9.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists for the Bolts last conference, which saw them reach the semifinals before falling to Barangay Ginebra.

Faundo will make a comeback to the Blackwater franchise after playing for them in 2014-2015. Faundo averaged 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game while suiting up in 10 games for the Bolts last conference.

