PBA: Is Greg Slaughter officially back with Ginebra?

No answers yet, except that Greg is signed. — Tim Cone (@manilacone) February 3, 2021

Greg Slaughter is apparently back with the Barangay Ginebra.

In a short Twitter message, replying to a query by one Carlos AM Katigbak-Sanchez, head coach Tim Cone said Slaughter has already been given a contract.

"Who will @manilacone pick in this year’s draft? Is greg signed? Will there be impeding trades to further upgrade its roster? Will he trade for Troy Rosario? These are the few questions i have prior to the incoming season defending the All Filipino Cup," asked Katigbak-Sanchez.

“No answers yet, except that Greg is signed,” said Cone in a short message.

No other detail was bared yet regarding Slaughter's return to Ginebra's fold.

ABS-CBN News was trying to independently confirm Slaughter's status at the time this story was posted.

Slaughter has offered a formal apology to Ginebra management for alleged misunderstanding caused by his exit from the team in February 2020, shortly after the team won the PBA Governor's Cup.

Even without the 7-footer around, Ginebra managed to win the PBA All-Filipino title during the bubble conference.

