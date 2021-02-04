PBA: Abueva hopes to repay Phoenix with PBA crown after getting fresh 3-year contract

MANILA -- After being given a second chance in his basketball career, Calvin Abueva hopes to repay Phoenix with a PBA title.

Abueva was recently given a three-year contract extension by Phoenix and he wants to show his appreciation to the team management.

"Nagpapasalamat ako na muli tayong nabigyan ng pagkakataon. Sana makakuha naman kami ng championship sa three years na 'yun," said Abueva, who recently turned 33, in the PBA website.

After serving a lengthy 16-month suspension from the league, Abueva returned to active duty last season and made an immediate impact in the Fuel Masters' campaign.

The former NCAA superstar averaged 15.4 points, 11. 3 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game, towing Phoenix to the semifinals.

They came close to making it to the finals, losing to TNT Tropang Giga in a do-or-die Game 5 of the semis.

Still, Abueva was nominated for the Best Player of the Conference (BPC) award and a place in the Elite Five. He also became a candidate for the Samboy Lim Sportsmanship award.

He secured a place in the Elite Five.

"Nagpe-pray ako na mai-improve ko pa 'yung sarili ko," said the "Beast."

