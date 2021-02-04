NBA: Zion Williamson pours in 28 as Pelicans rout Suns

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns on February 3, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Layne Murdoch Jr., NBAE via Getty Images/AFP



Zion Williamson scored 28 points as the host New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Phoenix Suns 123-101 on Wednesday night.

Williamson made 12 of 14 field-goal attempts while contributing seven rebounds and six assists.

New Orleans' Brandon Ingram scored 23, Lonzo Ball added 18 and Steven Adams returned from a one-game absence caused by a sore calf to score 11 points and grab 13 rebounds.

Eric Bledsoe scored 11, JJ Redick came off the bench after three games as a healthy scratch to score 10 and reserve Josh Hart also had 10 as the Pelicans ended a two-game skid.

Devin Booker scored 25, Deandre Ayton added 13 points and 11 rebounds, Abdel Nadar had 11 points and Chris Paul scored 10 to lead Phoenix.

The Suns saw their three-game winning streak end as they head back to the desert for a seven-game homestand.

The Pelicans improved to 6-11 during a stretch that began with a 111-86 loss at Phoenix on Dec. 29.

Ayton's dunk started the third-quarter scoring and pulled the Suns even at 48 before the Pelicans went on a 14-5 run.

Ball's 3-pointer increased New Orleans' lead to 72-61 before the Suns closed within six twice.

Redick made a 3-pointer and two free throws to conclude the third-quarter scoring and leave the Pelicans with an 88-74 lead.

Williamson drove in for a layup and fed Hart for a 3-pointer before Hart made another basket to start the fourth-quarter scoring and give New Orleans a 95-74 lead.

Baskets by Paul, Booker and Ayton pulled Phoenix within 95-80.

Redick, Bledsoe and Ingram hit consecutive 3-pointers before Adams and Williamson added consecutive dunks to put the Pelicans in command with a 108-82 lead midway through the final quarter.

Williamson made 6 of 7 shots and scored 15 points as New Orleans built a 28-25 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The Pelicans increased the gap to seven early in the second quarter before the Suns scored eight consecutive points.

Phoenix led by three times before Ingram, who scored seven in the second quarter, helped New Orleans grab a 48-46 lead heading into halftime.