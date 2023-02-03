MANILA - ZOL Esports and Omega Esports on Friday unveiled their lineups for the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Development League (MDL) team, with some familiar names in the professional ML:BB scene.

Kiel VJ "KielVJ" Hernandez will headline Omega Esports' Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Development League (MDL) team, Omega Neos.

KielVJ, MPL Season 5's Finals MVP, saw limited minutes in the Smart-backed squad's professional roster for MPL Season 10, as he shifted into the midlaner role from the jungler role.

Joining Omega is Michael "MP The King" Endino, who is among the first wave of Pinoys listed as imports overseas, after signing with Burn x Flash. He, however, wasn't able to participate as the Cambodia squad notched its first title late 2022.

Omega's Season 10 analyst Jefferson “AMETHYST” Santos will also assume the midlane role. Joining Omega Neos as well are West, Zone, and former Nexplay EVOS player Jeff "S4gitnu" S. Subang.

Deejay "Imbadeejay" Astibe will make his Mobile Legends: Bang Bang coaching debut under the team.

Imbadeejay started his professional career with Cignal Ultra, as the squad aced the league qualifiers in MPL Season 6, before placing 5th to 8th in the league proper. His last professional appearance was with TNC Pro Team, when they placed 7th to 8th. Since then, Imbadeejay has made appearances in various amateur teams.

Meanwhile, 2019 SEA Games gold medalist and M2 world champion Carlito "Ribo" Ribo, along with Joshwell "Iy4knu" Manaoag were among those unveiled in ZOL Esports' MDL lineup.

Named as "The GOAT" for his multiple awards, Ribo played for Bren Esports before taking a step back from the pro scene last year. Iy4knu last played for the pro scene under RSG Philippines.