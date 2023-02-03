Valorant: Oasis, Action PH stay perfect in VCT PH Challengers Split 1

MANILA -- Oasis Esports and Action PH nabbed two straight wins in the first split of Valorant Challengers - Philippines this year after toppling their opponents Friday.

Oasis Esports staved off NAOS Esports in the day's headliner, 2-1, after three tight matches in Fracture, Icebox, and Haven.

Oasis started the series with a clean 7-0 run on Fracture as NAOS struggled to defend the site. After a thrifty win in round 8, NAOS seemed to find the rhythm with a 10-5 run to close the gap at 10-12 and force Oasis to an economic rut.

Oasis, however, weathered the lack of firepower, as George "Georggyyy" Lachica (Raze) flanked attacker lines during the post-plant, flirting with an ace - or getting 4 kills - to get his squad on board.

NAOS, led by Johnty "JA" Arone (Jett), forced match point as they won lopsidedly in Icebox.

Haven seemed to be a repeat of their bout in Fracture, as NAOS lost steam in the last moments.

Meanwhile, Action PH sent SR Nacague to a second straight loss to start the day's matches, as Shaun "Blurred" Maglasang put up yet another MVP-level performance.

With Action PH just two wins away from securing the first round in Pearl, SR Nacague put up a defensive stop on the A site, after a 4-2 run.

But Action PH stopped the bleeding in round 21 after a crucial Gravity Well by Elmer "micr0" Coloma (Astra) which kept a flank afloat, effectively averting a hard eco round that would let the game slip away from their hands.

They carried the momentum from there and secured the series after a near-flawless run in round 22.