Obiena duplicates PH indoor record in Mondo Classic

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Philippine Olympian EJ Obiena won third place in the Mondo Classic 2023, while duplicating his Philippine national indoor record in Sweden on Friday.

Obiena cleared 5.91 meters in three attempts -- which he first set at the 2022 Perche Elite Tour.

World champion Armand Duplantis of Sweden won first place with 6.10 meters, followed by American KC Lightfoot who got 5.91 in a single attempt.

Obiena earlier won silver in the Internationales Springer-Meeting in Cottbus, Germany.

He followed it up with a gold medal finish at the Perche en Or event at the Stab Velodrome in Roubaix, France.