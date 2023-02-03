Fil-Am Robertson shines on NHL Filipino Heritage Night

Watch more News on iWantTFC

For the second year in a row, the Los Angeles Kings celebrated its Filipino Heritage Night.

MYX kicked off the festivities with a terrace party, while Philippine-born Hawaii based reggae musician HIRIE performed during intermission.

This year's Filipino Heritage Night fell on the Dallas Stars visit. One of the league's brightest players this season has been third year Filipino American Jason Robertson.

Robertson grew up in Southern California, and was recently named an NHL All Star. Just one of five Filipinos to make it to the NHL, he had a memorable Filipino Heritage Night game against his old hometown team, scoring a goal and racking up assists, leading to a 4-0 victory for the Stars.

"It's always special when I’m playing in LA, and it’s the first time that we’ve won here so it makes it even better," he said.

This has been the second Filipino Heritage Night he's been a part of, and he scored in both of them.

"I embrace it. I love it. It's great to see it. It means a lot to my family. It’s really special."

One of the proudest people in the building was none other than Robertson’s family who sported their green jerseys as they greeted the Filipino community.

While many Filipinos have been lifelong fans of hockey, they’re even more proud now to see a Filipino American player like Robertson in the spotlight.