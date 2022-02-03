Slalom racer Asa Miller. Photo courtesy of the POC.

Asa Miller will carry the Philippine flag for the second time in the parade of nations during Friday’s opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

“I’m extremely excited. The first time, it was one of the best moments of my life,” Miller said on Thursday following another day of training at the National Alpine Skiing Centre atop Xiaohaituo Mountain.

“I can’t wait to do it for the second time.”

Joining the 21-year-old alpine skier in the parade are Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, Philippine Ski and Snowboard Federation head Jim Palomar and chef de mission Bones Floro.

Tolentino and POC head of legal Billy Sumagui arrived in China on Tuesday to support Miller’s second Winter Games. The Portland-based alpine skier is the country’s lone representative in the Games unlike in Pyeongchang 2018 when figure skater Michael Martinez also competed in his second consecutive Olympics.

“It feels great that it’s real now,” Miller said. “And it feels great to be in China again -- the Olympic spirit and the culture all over the place, as well as the other athletes. They’re very fun and motivating.”

Miller was involved in an exchange student program in Beijing in 2014 making him familiar with the Chinese culture.

Athletes from 91 countries will be marching during the parade of nations with the Philippines entering the massive National Stadium, also known as “The Bird’s Nest,” in Beijing at No. 69.

The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. (Manila and Beijing time) and is expected to last for one hour and 40 minutes.

As in every major international sports competition, the program is kept under wraps until it begins, although three-time Academy Award nominee Zhang Yimou, who also directed the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2008 Summer Olympics in the same venue, described the ceremony as “simple, safe and splendid.”

Miller and company will leave the Yanqing Athletes Village around noon on Friday for the two-hour bus ride to the stadium.

He is competing in men’s giant slalom on February 13 and slalom three days later.

“I hope to do better this time around. I was really, really proud the last time and I’m prouder and more motivated this time,” he said.

A total of 2,781 athletes are vying in 15 disciplines on the Winter Olympics program with events in curling and luge starting two days ahead of the opening ceremony on Wednesday and freestyle skiing, ice hockey and ski jumping commencing on Thursday. The team event in figure skating opens on Friday.

The Winter Games — spread out in three major venues in Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou — end on February 20.