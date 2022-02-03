MANILA -- LF Adoption is through to the grand finals in the men's division of Sibol's League of Legends: Wild Rift qualifiers for the country's Southeast Asian Games representative, after steamrolling Grindsky Esports, 2-0, in their upper bracket clash Thursday.

It took two straight sets for LF Adoption to demolish Grindsky, who was kept to a total of just 7 kills in the entire series compared to LF's 37.

LF Adoption ended Game 1 with a 20 to 4 kill lead, and finished Game 2 with a 21 to 3 kill lead.

Grindsky will go down the lower bracket where it will face the winner between Fennel Adversity and Liyab Esports, which will happen this afternoon at 5 p.m. The loser, meanwhile, will face elimination.

The grand finals will happen Friday. The champion will represent the Philippines in the SEA Games happening this May at Hanoi, Vietnam.

Sibol is eyeing to send teams in both the men's and women's division tournaments for Wild Rift.