Alex Eala of the Philippines in the first leg of the 2022 W25 Manacor tournament in Spain. Courtesy of the Rafa Nadal Academy on Instagram

MANILA—No. 3 seeds Olga Parres Azcoitia of Spain and Aurora Zantedeschi of Italy eked out a comeback victory over Filipina Alex Eala and Frenchwoman Elsa Jacquemot, 2-6, 6-4, 10-3, in the quarterfinals of the W25 Manacor, Wednesday in Spain.

The $25,000 competition at the Rafa Nadal Academy is the 3rd leg of the W25 Manacor event of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s World Tennis Tour.

Eala, 16, and Jacquemot, 18, soared to a 3-0 advantage with a forehand winner by Jacquemot. A forehand winner by Eala kept their lead at 4-1, which improved to 5-2.

The Filipino and French teenagers, who received a walkover in the opening round from Italian twins Anna and Bianca Turati, took the 1st set with a break of serve via a forehand volley winner from Eala.

The No. 3 seeds fought back in the 2nd set, securing a 4-1 lead with a passing shot. A forehand volley winner extended their lead to 5-1.

After holding serve in the 7th game, Eala and Jacquemot earned 2 break point opportunities, and a forehand volley winner bu Eala allowed them to break serve to trail at 5-3.

They trimmed the deficit to 5-4, and the Spanish-Italian tandem replied with a hold of serve to force a 10-point match tiebreak.

Parres Azcoitia, 28, and Zantedeschi, 21, quickly took a 2-0 edge, and they extended this to a 5-2 lead.

Eala and Jacquemot tried to catch up by holding serve, 3-5, but Parres Azcoitia and Zantedeschi won the next 5 points to set up a semifinal clash against No. 2 seeds Fernanda Contreras Gomez of Mexico and Andrea Lazaro Garcia of Spain.

Earlier, Eala suffered a straight sets loss in Round 1 of the singles event, which she entered as a junior exempt.

No. 5 seed Giulia Gatto-Monticone of Italy, 34, overwhelmed the Filipino netter, 6-2, 6-1.

Eala withdrew from the 2nd leg of the W25 Manacor due to sickness; in the 1st leg, she lost in the qualifying 3rd round as the 11th seed to No. 1 seed Alice Rame of France.

The Rafa Nadal Academy scholar and ITF Grand Slam Player Development Programme recipient is seeking a second professional title after claiming the 2021 W15 Manacor championship in the event’s first leg.

Currently the WTA No. 574 and Juniors World No. 12, Eala has won 2 girls’ doubles grand slam titles: with Indonesian Priska Madelyn Nugroho at the 2020 Australian Open in Melbourne and Russian Oksana Selekhmeteva at Roland Garros 2021 in Paris.

Eala reached a career-high juniors ranking of No. 2 in 2020 at the same time when Jacquemot became the Juniors World No. 1.

She returned to the Juniors No. 2 spot in 2021 after clinching a singles-doubles title sweep at the JA Milan in Italy.

Meanwhile, in the WTA, Eala’s career-high singles ranking is No. 505.

