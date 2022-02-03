Sarina Bolden of the Philippines in action against Korea Republic in the semifinals of the AFC Women's Asian Cup. AFC photo.

Ahead of the Philippines' semifinal match against Korea Republic in the AFC Women's Asian Cup, Filipina striker Sarina Bolden had a thoughtful response when asked what she and her teammates hope to show in the match.

"I just hope that people that are watching me and my teammates remember us," said Bolden. "I just want us to make a lasting impression in people's minds -- fans, coaches, our peers, other girls playing out there."

"I want us to be remembered in people's minds, and I hope that's what we do in the next match coming up," she added.

The result of the semifinal didn't go their way -- South Korea got on board early off a header by Cho So-Hyun, and Son Hwa-Yeon doubled their lead in the 34th minute. The Philippines held firm defensively in the second half, but couldn't make much headway on the other end and wound up losing 2-0.

It marked the end of their campaign in India, where the Filipinas have made history virtually every time that they stepped on the pitch. Their match against South Korea was the first time they made the semis of the continental competition.

Four nights ago, the Filipinas had claimed the biggest win in the history of Philippine football, when they defeated Chinese Taipei, 4-3 on penalties, to win their quarterfinal affair -- and secure a ticket to the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time ever.

It was thus not surprising that Bolden became emotional after their match against South Korea, as the 25-year-old took in the gravity of all that they have achieved in India 2022.

"I would just say that this team has grown so much, just like in the past couple of years, look how far we've come," said Bolden, who made her Philippines debut in the 2018 AFC Women's Asian Cup and played in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

"(We) played against Myanmar, Nepal, and we were barely able to compete with them but now look at us," she added. "We're competing with Australia, and Korea. I'm so freaking proud, excuse my language, of this team and how much we brought to the table."

Even before their match against Korea Republic, the Philippines had already shown that they had the tenacity to compete with a top-level squad. In their Group B showdown against Australia, they held the Matildas scoreless for 50 minutes before eventually losing 4-0.

Before that match, the Philippines had shocked Thailand, 1-0 -- the first time they had beaten their regional rivals in 13 tries. A 6-0 rout of Indonesia confirmed their place in the quarterfinal, where they pulled off an upset of Chinese Taipei.

"A lot of people doubted us," said Bolden. "But we came here, we fought every single game."

"And we made a name for ourselves," she declared.

Bolden believes that they have achieved exactly what she hoped to do -- to make a lasting impression on football fans, especially Filipino fans.

"Philippines, you're gonna remember this team, and you're gonna see us in the World Cup," said Bolden. "So don't forget about us, 'cause we're coming back."

RELATED VIDEO