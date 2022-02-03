PBA teams begin 5-on-5 practices ahead of restart

Rain or Shine return to practice at Reyes Gym. PBA.ph



PBA teams have returned to full scrimmages as they gear up for the resumption of the Governors' Cup.

The league's Commissioner's Office gave the clubs at least 10 days of practice starting Feb. 1 prior to the restart of the season on Feb. 11.

The PBA reported that Barangay Ginebra and Phoenix share the same practice facility at Upperdeck, while Meralco used its own gym inside the company's compound in Ortigas.

Alaska, meanwhile, hold their scrimmages at the Gatorade Hoops Center in Mandaluyong, Blackwater at Aero Sports in Quezon City, Magnolia at the Ronac gym in San Juan, while TNT Tropang Giga hold practices at the Moro Lorenzo Gym.

San Miguel started its scrimmages in Acropolis Gym, NorthPort in Green Meadows, NLEX at Epsilon Chi Center inside the University of the Philippines-Diliman, Rain or Shine at Reyes Gym, and Terrafirma at the Azure Urban and Resort Residences in Bicutan.

This was the first time the teams played following the suspension of live games in January due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

"Ang sarap ng maglaro," said TNT guard Roger Pogoy, whose Tropang GIGA team was among the last to see action before the league went on a holiday break.

"I have not been able to get my team together as a group for a month now. But you never know when you're coming back how you're going to start off," coach Norman Black of Meralco said.



Rain or Shine coach Chris Gavina said he can't wait for actual games to finally begin, especially with the Elasto Painters raring to come back after closing 2021 with a heartbreaking loss to TNT.

"I've just been stressing to my players, to the team, and coaches to focus on getting ourselves in better condition, so when we come back we're not at ground zero and we can just go out and sprinting on the floor," said Gavina.