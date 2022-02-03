NFL: Rob Gronkowski honors Tom Brady over social media

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski and quarterback Tom Brady have been teammates for 11 NFL seasons.

So when Brady announced his retirement from the league on Tuesday, perhaps it was only a matter of time that Gronkowski honored his teammate with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That day was Wednesday, as Gronkowski posted a 1-minute, 42-second video tribute over Instagram with Brady's top moments set to Queen's "You're My Best Friend."

Gronkowski, 32, also took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

"Tommy Boy!!! This football journey with you has been nothing short of special," Gronkowski tweeted.

"Thank you for your dedication to the game, putting the team in the best possible position to win every year, all the records that were broken, the Super Bowls, the memories, and your friendship through the last 12 years.

"If you commit even just 10% of what you committed to football in whatever you do next, you will be super duper successful. I witnessed greatness for so many years and got to learn from the best to ever do it. You're a legend and always will be."



