It looks like Jenelyn Olsim's match against Jihin "Shadow Cat" Radzuan will have to wait for another day.

The Filipina fighter suffered an injury during training and will have to pull out of the ONE: Bad Blood card this February 11 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

"I was supposed to battle Jihin on three weeks' notice, but due to a bad accidental injury I had in one of our sparring sessions, our medical doctor diagnosed me unfit to continue the fight and told me that I need to physically recover," she said.

It's such tough news to take for Olsim who was really looking forward to her return to the cage.

Putting up an admirable performance, she found herself outwrestled by Ritu "The Indian Tigress" Phogat in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix semifinals.

"I was really looking forward to going back to fighting and I had been preparing really hard for this," she said. "I was so focused that I really wanted to win, but I won't be able to perform at my best with my current condition. It's upsetting, but it's what needs to be done."

Save for that loss to Phogat, Olsim has been impressive since making the jump to the women's atomweight division with the Team Lakay rising star boasting a unanimous decision victory over Bi "Killer Bee" Nguyen at ONE: Battleground III back in August.

Despite this recent setback, the Southeast Asian Games silver medalist vowed to come back stronger than ever.

"I'm 100-percent hungry to return and I want to win again," she said. "I will be back in full swing, so wait for me!"