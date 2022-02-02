MANILA, PHILIPPINES—Filipino mixed martial artist Mark Striegl returns to the Octagon on February 20 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, where he battles American Chas Skelly in a featherweight bout.



It will be Striegl’s second UFC match since his debut on UFC Fight Night 180 last October where Russian fighter Said Nurmagomedov knocked him out in the 1st round.



“I am super excited about this fight,” Striegl said. “I have signed a contract for the fight."

"Oddly enough, Chas and I have the same professional fight record of 18-3-0 (wins-loss-draws). I am definitely excited and gunning for my first win.”

Striegl’s preparation for the fight is also the subject of a mini-documentary produced by sports channel Tap Digital Media Ventures.

The 3-part ‘Mark Streigl: The Road Back to the UFC’ documentary recounts his journey from Japan to promotions such as the URCC, PXC, and One Championship all the way to the UFC.

The doc debuted on Wednesday, February 2, with Parts 2 and 3 to be broadcast February 9 and 16.

“TAP DMV is excited to be working with Mark Striegl and to bring not only his fights, but also the UFC to the Filipino audience which is considered as one of the most rabid MMA fan bases in the world,” said Tap DMV marketing manager Rely San Agustin.

Striegl is at George Castro’s MMA Lab in Peoria, Arizona where he has been training since January 3, 2022.

“There is a huge advantage coming in early to the United States where I get to train in one place as opposed to moving around in Manila because of the pandemic protocols,” Striegl says.

“Plus, I get to train under a former MMA fighter in George himself.”

Castro mostly fought in the World Fighting Federation and posted a 3-2 record with one no contest.

“Another plus is I work out and train with Bryce Meredith who is a 4-time US NCAA All-American in wrestling. When you work with high level training partners, it really increases your learning and confidence,” Striegl adds.

Meredith, more known as a freestyle wrestler, recently entered the realm of mixed martial arts where he won his first fight against Steven Merrill with a first round technical knockout at the Legacy Fighting Alliance.

“It’s all camp training and working out then rest,” summed up Striegl. “It allows me to really focus and prepare.”

“Some fighters have the benefit of several months of training, but we take what is given to us and make the most out of the opportunity.”

Mark Striegl’s 2nd UFC match on Fight Night 202 will be televised on February 20, over the Premier Sports channel on Skycable and Cignal, as well as the TapGo streaming app.

